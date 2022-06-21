In order to reduce the hoarding of premix fuel massively in the country, government is set to introduce automatic fuel pumps at the various beaches.

This is according to the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, she explained the automation will be like the usual pumping station or filling station where artisanal folks will be registered and given cards for each canoe.

“We have your specialised card with a barcode on it. You put the quantity that is appropriate and adequate for you, then you just go, you flash your card to the attendant, goes through the process, if you want to scoop out a particular quantity within the quantity given you, you scoop out, you pay, the government puts all the subsidies on your card and everything for you,” she said.

The automation, she said, will begin in August as they are expecting 50 pumps to begin the process.

She, however, exposed chief fishermen without canoes as those hoarding the premix fuel.

