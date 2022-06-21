Girl stabs teen brother to death over PlayStation 4

A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder on Monday for reportedly stabbing her 16-year-old brother to death during an argument about a video game.

The incident was reported just before 11:00am in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in Springfield Twp. in suburban Cincinnati.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 16-year-old with a stab wound. The teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Springfield Twp. Police Department said the 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder. This news outlet is not naming her because she is not charged in adult court.

Police did not provide any further information about what led to the fatal stabbing. However, in 911 calls, a woman who identifies herself as the mother of both children said her daughter stabbed her son after he stole her Playstation 4.