Long queue at the University of Professional Studies, Accra

A video report by a citizen captures students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, in an unusually long queue at the entrance of the university as it begins lectures Monday morning.

Tweeps have taken to the internet to create a buzz around the situation, with some describing the students as being too serious.

It is yet unclear why the students were held up in such long queues.

Management of the university says it is committed to ensuring that all COVID-19 safety protocols are respected.

Below are some comments from twitter users: