A video report by a citizen captures students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, in an unusually long queue at the entrance of the university as it begins lectures Monday morning.

Tweeps have taken to the internet to create a buzz around the situation, with some describing the students as being too serious.

It is yet unclear why the students were held up in such long queues.

Management of the university says it is committed to ensuring that all COVID-19 safety protocols are respected.

Below are some comments from twitter users:

Chale be like Judgement day ketch for the UPSA there o, what this 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ijkHV6u6rp — Jaabs 💧 (@mo_jaabs) January 18, 2021

Somebody say Nana Addo go serve ihn 4 years of presidency finish na people still dey that UPSA queue inside😂😂😂 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) January 18, 2021

I thank God I finished upsa before corona… — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ❼ (@Mr_Ceyram) January 18, 2021

UPSA students in a queue for more than 4 hours be like👇😂 pic.twitter.com/Wjlm9Lqpzq — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) January 18, 2021

The funny thing be sey somebody go get the Covid for the queue inside. I blame the government for changing UPSA into a University it should’ve remained as Polytechnic. Sigh — Sharyf🦁 (@Sharyf__) January 18, 2021

Just Look at this 😂😂 How can these UPSA students be On Twitter 😂 Facebook fuor nkoaa pic.twitter.com/hx13HngZgo — ABOA BANKU😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku) January 18, 2021

UPSA lecturer Putting on makeup before going to class 😂😂😂@BenopaOnyx1 @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/fxSQ5DE2VN — Otan Hunu (@daebreak_c) January 18, 2021

3nti GYimi3 paa nie !? Eiiiii! See Human traffick at UPSA, they are checking your temperature before you go for lectures!! The whole country is a joke !! Banana Republic!! pic.twitter.com/Yw5wHAE9yZ — Jesus is the Reason! ❤️🙏🏾 (@GhanaSocialU) January 18, 2021

You comparing UPSA to KNUST???

Next joke please pic.twitter.com/rY7KX0I2KA — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama2) January 18, 2021

UPSA 🤣🤣🤣

Chale the year go end na still line dey@gyaigyimii @Mr_Ceyram pic.twitter.com/Gr4CLZzMYY — Asem b3n (@kramankwan) January 18, 2021