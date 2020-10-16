Senior staff in universities in Ghana are set to embark on a strike on Monday, October 19, 2020, over the government’s failure to better their conditions of service.

They made the announcement at a press conference in Accra on Friday [October 16, 2020].

The National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Abdul-Majeed Yussif, at the press conference, said the government had shown bad faith in ongoing negotiations concerning their conditions of service.

He cited the migration of the payroll of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll system as one of their key concerns.

“We reiterate our call to government to stop the subtle moves to do so. Instead, we strongly advocate for special dispensation akin to that granted to the security services and other public institutions with respect to salary administration,” Mr Yussif said.