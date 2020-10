Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has reportedly been arrested.

According to reports, he was arrested on the premises of Kumasi-based Hello-FM by National Security operatives.

A visibly angry Dr. UN, who initially demanded to see the arrest warrant, later agreed to go with the security operatives.

He has been remanded by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court which issued a bench warrant for his arrest six months ago.

More soon…