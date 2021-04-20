Residents of Dokutse-Kope, a suburb of Amanfrom have trooped to an abandoned gutter in the community to catch a glimpse of a body that has been discovered there.

Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Selasi Atikpo, said the police are yet to identify the body suspected to be a male in his thirties.

Mr Atikpo said the Amafrom Police were called to the scene but were unable to retrieve the body from the waste water because of the absence of proper equipment.

SEE ALSO

Except for the two stiff hands sticking out of the water, the body could be mistaken for garbage.

As at the time of filing this report, the police had still not arrived with the required equipment, as residents wait for retrieval and identification.