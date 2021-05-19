A Fulani herdsman, identified as Abubakar Bukari, has kicked the bucket after he was shot by a yet-to-be-identified assailant.

Mr Bukari is said to have travelled to the Dadekrom Pampanso community at Nsawam with his brother, Saddick, about a week ago.

According to him, they were ranching when an unfamiliar person appeared from the bush, wielding a gun.

“I saw the man come from the bush, he held a gun with a yellow belt, he was wet, as having crossed a river. I ran away after the gun shot. He came with a top speed and shot and so I ran away, but later found my brother in a pool of blood,” he narrated.

The suspect allegedly fired three shots into Mr Bukari’s abdomen before fleeing the scene.

ALSO

Assembly member, Emmanuel Kwasi Yeboah, speaking on the incident, said the matter has been reported to the Nsawam Police pending investigations.