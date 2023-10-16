The final funeral rites of Nana Yaw Akomea Sakyi, father of United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, His Excellency Ambassador Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu has been held.

The solemn ceremony happened at Adansi New Akrofuom in the Ashanti region.

Scores of mourners including men of God, dignitaries and traditional rulers were in attendance to commiserate with the family.

Elder Philip Akomeah Sakyi farewell began at the break of dawn on Friday, October 13, 2023.

At New Akrofuom off the Obuasi road from New Edubiase, Ashanti region, a sad moment when friends, family and notable personalities paid their respect between 7 a.m and 9:30 a.m.

Among those who attended the funeral were Archbishop George Ofori Slezer Ofori-Atta, Apostle Abraham Lamptey, Prophet Bernard Taylor, Apostle Harrison Amoateng, Apostle Francis Nador, Bishop David Harrison, chiefs of Gadangwe Council of Asafoastemei & Asafoanyemei GADAGM, Nana Ama Animah Tutuwaa l Dormaa Aboabo Traditional Council, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa of Adom TV, Mr Philip Dankwa of St Philip Enterprise, Mr Isaac of Vibe consult, Bishops and pastors from all across the country and many spiritual sons and daughters of the man of God.

In a tribute to his father, Ambassador Bishop Dr Sam Owusu said “My father was my everything. He was my strongest prayer warrior and biggest cheerleader. I am much honoured and grateful for the time I had with him, and I will cherish the memories we made forever”

Ambassador Bishop Dr Sam Owusu’s father passed away in August 2023 after battling a short illness.

He was 80 years old.

He left behind his wife, Mrs Diana Bempomaa Sakyi, eight children and 30 grandchildren.

He served in the SDA church for almost 50 years.

