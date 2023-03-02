Medeama SC have announced that their head coach, Umar Rabi has resigned from his role.

The young and enterprising gaffer leaves his role following the club’s 1-1 away draw with Real Tamale United on Wednesday night in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 19 games.

Rabiu tendered his resignation to leave the Yellow and Mauves lads after a two-year stay, joining them after the sacking of Ignatius Osei-Fosu during the 2021/22 season’s campaign.

“Medeama would like to announce that coach Umar Rabi has left the club. He has tendered in his resignation,” a club statement read.

“The club will be making no further comments at the moment.”

He worked as an assistant coach to David Duncan before he was appointed as a substantive coach in December last year.

Medeama SC currently occupies the 8th position on the Ghana Premier League log after 19 games.