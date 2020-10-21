The United Kingdom’s Parliament has condemned the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

It was reported earlier that soldiers of the Nigerian Army invaded a peaceful protest at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday evening, killing some #EndSARS protesters in the process.

Reacting to the attack on the peaceful protesters in Lagos on Wednesday, UK’s House of Commons Labour MP Stephen Doughty expressed shock at the killing of peaceful protesters in Lagos on Tuesday night.

Mr Doughty added that the killing of the #EndSARS protesters must be addressed as soon as possible, putting in mind the strong relationship the United Kingdom has with Nigeria.

“I just want to mention briefly the shocking scenes of brutality and violence we’ve seen at the Lekki toll plaza and obviously I hope that the minister can perhaps share with us the government’s response to those shocking scenes. Not least because of the strong relationship that we have with Nigeria, including with the military and security forces there.”

“Amnesty International has said there is credible evidence of excessive use of force leading to the deaths of protesters. It’s been condemned by the former US Secretary of state, Hillary Clinton,” he said.

Watch the video below: