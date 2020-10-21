Artiste manager and the Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has stated why the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is ‘scared’ of having a presidential debate with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress and former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a post sighted on social media, he said he has listened to Mr Mahama and has seen that he is on top of all issues bothering Ghanaians.

READ ALSO:

He explained that looking at all that, he is sure and convinced that is the reason why President Akufo-Addo is ‘scared’ of coming forward for the debate.

He posted: “When you listen to H. E. J.D. Mahama he’s on top of issues. I understand the reason why NADAA is afraid of a debate.”

Read screenshot below: