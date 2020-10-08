Rapper Kwaw Kese is calling on Ghanaians to make a case for the presidential debate between New Patriotic Party’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama ahead of the 2020 general election.

According to the rapper, the electorate need to know what the two candidates can offer them before voting on December 7.

He said, in a viral video, that successive governments have come and gone but they usually do not stick to their words and promises.

Kwaw Kese added that a lot of things are happening in the country and citizens need to know what these candidates can do differently to remedy the situation.

“We have to be smart,” he said in the video posted on his Instagram page.

He is not the only person who has been calling for a debate between candidates of the two major parties.

Former President John Mahama has on more than two occasions challenged President Akufo-Addo to debate him prior to the December election.

He said since they have both had a taste of the presidency, there is a common basis to debate whose track record is better.

Watch video below:

The NDC flagbearer said the President, who had refused his first offer to debate, is running away from debate because he has nothing to show for his time in office.

However, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said the debate is unnecessary.

He acknowledged that although a presidential debate will be interesting, there is no point in having it when both parties have a four-year record for the citizenry to analyse themselves.