Assistant Men’s soccer coach at the University of Delaware, Abdul Faisal Chibsah, says he is open to help develop football in Ghana.

The young football administrator was part of the six finalists who were in race for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] technical director job.

Despite the FA settling on German tactician Bernhard Lippert as the new technical director, Mr Chibsah said he is open to serve in the development of football in all aspects.

“The Football Association made a choice and we all have to respect their decision,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I am happy Professor Mintah has taken up the position of director of education for coaches. The truth is that Lippert cannot do the job alone.

“He will need people around serving as backroom staff to help do his job. I did not get the nod but I am ready to return to Ghana to help.

“We all want the best for our football but we should give support to those the FA has given them the task to develop our football, especially, Bernhard Lippert, who is the technical director,” he added.

Mr Lippert is a FIFA expert in instructing and training coaches and coach trainers.

Until this appointment, he was the Technical Director of the Associations of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, a position he occupied for 12 years (2008-20).