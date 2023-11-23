The management of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has expressed its deep sorrow regarding the passing of a Master’s student at the University, Dennis Twumasi-Ankrah.

In an official statement shared on their social media platform, the management conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened when Mr. Twumasi-Ankrah was returning from a class at 9:00 PM.

The incident occurred on the UPSA-UGBS section of the Legon-Madina road, where he encountered robbers.

Reports suggest that, he resisted their attempt, leading to the robbers reacting aggressively and ultimately pushing him onto the road.

The management is calling on the public to refrain from spreading false information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the school, the police are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

The public is urged to await the official findings of the investigation and avoid speculating or sharing unverified details.

Read full statemen below:

