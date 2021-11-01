The first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei II.

The visit was to introduce herself to the Asantehene following her appointment and induction into office.

It also offered an opportunity for the duo to have discussions about the planned establishment of the Kumasi City campus of the University of Ghana.

At the meeting, Prof Amfo also appealed to the Asantehene to intervene in the encroachment of the university’s lands at Amakom in the Ashanti Region.

The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by Prof. Oteng Ababio, Dr Anderson, Prof Nketia, Prof Owusu Ansah, Prof Charity Akwatia, Dr Philip Mantey, and other delegates of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor first announced the planned construction of the Kumasi campus during her swearing-in last week.

The plan, according to her, is to construct two City campuses of the University to make education more accessible to the teeming high school graduates from all over the country, and to upscale graduate education on our main campus.

Aside from the Kumasi city campus, she hinted the University will be setting up a city campus in Takoradi.