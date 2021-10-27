The newly inducted Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has announced a ‘one-student one-laptop’ package for students.

She has explained the initiative is to enhance teaching and learning.



This was at her swearing-in at a colourful ceremony at the university’s Great Hall on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Prof Amfo is the 13th Executive head and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Speaking at the ceremony, she promised to transform and improve the University’s research, teaching and learning as well as administrative processes.



With a student population of 61,000 and staff strength of 6,000 Prof Amfo is aware of the challenges ahead but was confident in surmounting them.



To address the influx of students as a result of the free Senior High School, the new VC promised to establish two new city campuses in Kumasi and Takoradi.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the ceremony, congratulated Prof Amfo on her new role, adding that he was confident she will be up to the challenges and help transform the University.

The Council of the University of Ghana on October 20, this year appointed Prof Amfo as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.



Prior to her appointment, she was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs from November 1, 2019, until her elevation.

The new VC’s career in academia started in 2001 as a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2007, Associate Professor in 2011, and Professor in 2017.



Before her appointment as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, she served as Dean of the School of Languages, having previously served as the Head of the Department of Linguistics from 2013 – 2014.



She has participated in the governance of the University of Ghana through her service on several statutory and Adhoc Boards and Committees.

She joins the Chancellor, Mrs Chenry Hessey, the Chairman of the University Council, Sophia Abena Akuffo, and the school’s Registrar who are all females now at the top hierarchy of the premier university.

Listen to the audio attached above: