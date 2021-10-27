Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has replied a lady who made a tattoo of her face and name on her back.

The lady, identified as Ajosky, took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting the tattoo of Tiwa Savage.

Despite being embroiled in a leaked tape saga, this didn’t stop Tiwa Savage from acknowledging the fan who took out time to appreciate her.

Tiwa Savage shared the video via her Instagram page and expressed her love for the act with love emojis.

However, Nigerians tackled the lady for using an “old format” to trend and asked her to come up with better new ways of catching attention.

Watch the video below: