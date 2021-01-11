There is heavy vehicular traffic on various sections of roads on the campus of the University of Ghana as cars troop in to drop newly admitted students of the university.

These roads are the ones leading to various residential facilities on campus.

The students are arriving on campus to complete their residential registration.

Although drivers say that the traffic situation is uncomfortable, they are calm hoping that the development will get better.

In light of the situation, taxi drivers have increased their charges, adding at least GH¢5.00.

The drivers have told UniversNews that the additional charge is to compensate them for the time spent in traffic.

They are also hopeful that the increased activity on campus will help them make more money.

“Because of the traffic, we are now spending more time on the road. We have decided to increase the fare as compensation for our time lost,” one of the drivers told UniversNews

Meanwhile, security personnel of the university are at various points helping to ease the traffic situation.

Fresh students arrive on campus for residential registration

Newly admitted students of the University of Ghana who were successful in their residential application have begun reporting on campus ahead of the start of academic activities.

There are long queues at the various residential facilities as students, who have arrived from various parts of the country are eager to complete their registration.

Some of the students who spoke to UniversNews are full of expectations as they start another journey of academic excellence.

“I am happy to have gained admission to the University of Ghana. It is a dream come true for me. I am hoping that the lecturers will be patient will us and that everything will go on smoothly,” one of the students said.

University authorities have appointed Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of teaching and learning activities.