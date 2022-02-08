The Governing Council of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has urged the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang, to vacate his post.

He has also been asked to hand over to Professor Mawutor Avoke.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, the Council called on the acting Vice-Chancellor to comply with the directives of the Winneba High Court and relinquish his office accordingly.

According to the Council, Professor Ofori-Birikorang should do this to actualise the orders of the Court.

“On the authority of this letter, you are directed to hand over forthwith to Professor Mawutor Avoke, who resumes duty as substantive Vice-Chancellor following a High Court order directing his reinstatement,” portions of the letter read.

In 2017, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, was instructed to vacate his post until a case against him and the University Council by Supi Kofi Kwayera has been determined.

ALSO READ:

The plaintiff alleged financial and procurement irregularities on the part of Prof. Avoke.

He also claimed that the University Council’s mandate expired in 2013; however, the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council.

Based on these concerns, the University interdicted Prof. Avoke and four others after it emerged that some vital documents at some offices at the centre of an ongoing investigation had disappeared. The decision by the University’s Governing Council was described by many as politically motivated.

Later on, a Fact-finding Committee that was set up to look into the matter suggested the dismissal of the named University officers in August 2018.

The Governing Council of the University then appointed Rev. Fr. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni as the substantive Vice-Chancellor for a limited period of three years.

However, on February 2, 2022, the Winneba High Court ordered the University to reinstate Prof Mawutor Avoke as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Institution.

The Court presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh also charged the University to reinstate the other four principal officers who were “unlawfully” dismissed to their former grade.

The four are the Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, Daniel Tetteh, Mary Dzimey and Frank Owusu Boateng. It also ruled that their salary arrears must be paid from the date they were removed from their respective positions.

Meanwhile, the Effutu Traditional Council, has also called on authorities at the University of Education, Winneba, to smoke the peace pipe and ensure a smooth running of the institution.

In a statement signed by the President of the Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Council said it has taken note of the Court’s ruling on the longstanding impasse that has stained the reputation of the University.

According to them, due to the prolonged conflict, Management of the University must take steps to end any dispute among the staff.

“The Effutu Traditional Council has been informed of the decision of the Winneba High Court in respect to reinstating some officers of the University. The fact that the Council is being directed by the Court to ensure compliance, the Traditional Council looks forward to Council’s expeditious action in respect to the order without further litigation.

“In view of past turbulences which affected the image of the school and by extension Winneba, we also entreat Council to put in measures that will ensure a manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without further rancour”, portions of the statement read.