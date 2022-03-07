SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round of 16 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 March 2022.

The action opens on Tuesday 8 March with Bayern Munich and Salzburg meeting for the second leg of their tie at the Allianz Stadium, with the German side very much favoured to progress, while Liverpool will welcome Internazionale to Anfield.

Reds midfielder Fabinho says that his side must be wary of the threat posed by the Nerazzurri: “This will be a really tough game,” he insisted. “Inter right now is the best Italian team, that’s why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.”

On Wednesday 8 March, all eyes will be focused on Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish capital. The French side claimed a dramatic victory in the first leg thanks to a late goal from Kylian Mbappe – who is being strongly linked with a move to Real at the end of the season.

“We have taken some lessons but not that many, because it is going to be a completely different match,” Mbappe said of his expectations for the second leg. “It is going to be a different context. It will play out differently, it’ll be completely different.”

Wednesday’s other match sees Manchester City welcoming Sporting CP to the Etihad Stadium. The English champions racked up a 5-0 win in the first leg in Lisbon, but Citizens captain Ruben Dias insists they cannot relax for this return game.

“We expected a difficult game and that’s what we got,” said the Portuguese defender. “The result is very positive for us, but it doesn’t take away the difficulty that Sporting made us feel. It’s not easy to play against Sporting, there are still 90 minutes to play, and our concentration has to be the same.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 8-9 March 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 8 March

22:00: Bayern Munich v Salzburg – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Liverpool v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 9 March