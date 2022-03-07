The construction of a GHc1.9 million Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the the Eastern regional hospital is progressing steadily after the a sod was cut for commencement.

The project, funded by the Kabaka Foundation, a non-profit making organisation, when completed, will help reduce increasing cases of neonatal mortalities drastically.

The decision to build the facility follows an appeal by nurses, health officials and nursing mothers who have their babies on admission at the NICU to Nana Owiredu Wadie I for a bigger unit.

The facility, which is expected to be completed in September this year to mark the birth date of the chairman of the foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie 1, will consist of a children’s ward for neonatal babies, consulting rooms, Out Patient Department, Conference room, high and low dependency wards, emergency ward, a hotel for mothers among many other facilities.

During the sod cutting ceremony, the Chairman who doubles as the development chief ( Nkosuohene) of Kwahu-Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie, said ” as the Chairman of Kabaka Foundation, I approved the request and mobilised to the construction site in December. I am here to officially cut the sod for construction and I pledge to handover this project with the support of God on my birthday, 28th September 2022.”

Opanyin Kwame Wadie, who is the father of the chief, in his remarks gave his unwavering support to his son who has been embarking on philanthropic work across the country.

The medical director of the Eastern regional hospital, Dr Arko Akoto Ampaw, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the foundation for heeding to their request to put up the facility.

Whilst appealing to others to support the hospital, Dr Ampaw pledged the hospital will keep the unit in good shape and ensure it serves the purpose for which it was built.