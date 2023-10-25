Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain went top of Group F with a clinical win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

The hosts are now two points above Borussia Dortmund, who beat Newcastle 1-0 on Wednesday, in second.

Mbappe opened the scoring against Milan in the 32nd minute with a driven shot into the bottom corner.

And second-half goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in secured all three points for the French champions.

Mbappe, who has now scored 13 goals in 13 matches for PSG and France this season, profited from a great run from 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, wrong-footing Milan keeper Mike Maignan with his strike from the edge of the box.

Luis Enrique’s side dominated and thought they had doubled their lead in the 48th minute, but Ousmane Dembele’s fine curling finish was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a foul in the build up.

Five minutes later and PSG got their second after Dembele’s strike was saved by Maignan but tapped in by Kolo Muani on the rebound.

Maignan tipped a late Mbappe strike onto the post as the 2020 finalists finished strongly.

And substitute Lee Kang-in rounded off the victory with a side-footed strike after more good work from teenager Zaire-Emery.

Milan remain winless in the Champions League this season, bottom of Group F, with two points from their opening three matches.