Borussia Dortmund reached the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Marco Reus turned home from the penalty spot to open Dortmund’s account just four minutes after Milan’s Olivier Giroud had an early penalty saved.

Samuel Chukwueze levelled the scoring for Milan before half-time.

But 19-year-old Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens restored the German side’s advantage in the second half before Karim Adeyemi scored to seal the win.

Dortmund sit three points ahead of Paris St-Germain at the top of Group F after the French side Pheld Newcastle United to a draw.

PSG’s result keeps Milan firmly in the mix for knockout qualification and they will progress if they beat Newcastle and PSG lose to Dortmund on 13 December.