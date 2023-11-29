Kylian Mbappe scored a controversial late penalty to deny Newcastle an impressive win at Parc des Princes but the draw keeps the visitors in the fight to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

The spot-kick was awarded after review by the video assistant referee, with referee Szymon Marciniak consulting the pitchside monitor before ruling Tino Livramento had handled the ball inside the box when blocking a cross.

It was a cruel blow for Eddie Howe’s side, who had looked on course to secure a hugely impressive win after Aleksander Isak struck in the first half when Miguel Almiron’s effort had been pushed to the striker’s feet.

Newcastle then defended with everything they had to keep out PSG and Nick Pope made a superb save from close range to deny first Bradley Barcola and then Kylian Mbappe, who drove the rebound just wide.

But the visitors’ resolve was broken deep in stoppage time when PSG were awarded the penalty, from which Mbappe made no mistake.

The result means Newcastle are third in Group F, two points behind second-placed PSG.

Eddie Howe’s side now need to beat AC Milan in their final group game and hope already qualified Borussia Dortmund get a result against PSG.