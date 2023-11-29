Barcelona came back from a goal behind to beat Porto and seal a spot in the Champions League last 16.

Brazilian winger Pepe hammered home a rebound to give the Portuguese visitors the lead after half an hour.

However, Porto’s advantage lasted just two minutes as Joao Cancelo equalised with a stunning curling strike after cutting inside from the left.

Porto goalkeeper Inaki Pena made several fine saves before Joao Felix tucked home a 56th-minute winner.

Barcelona are guaranteed to qualify from Group H with Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk – who are both three points behind – playing each other in their final game.

Although they have not yet won the group, they will only need to avoid defeat against point-less Royal Antwerp to finish top.