The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has refuted claims of having a campus or affiliated outlet in Nigeria.

The university’s management issued a statement clarifying that it has not authorized any institution to operate its programs in Nigeria or granted any franchises.

This response follows recent reports falsely asserting that the university’s activities have been prohibited in Nigeria.

The statement further elucidates that international students, including Nigerians, who aspire to enroll at UCC should directly apply to the university for proper consideration.

Emphasizing the importance of accuracy, UCC urges the public to dismiss the misleading reports.

Additionally, the university advises individuals and organizations to verify the authenticity of any certificates claimed to be issued by UCC directly with the university.

Below is UCC’s statement: