Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has stated that investigations are being carried out to locate the perpetrators of the alleged campus robbery prank.

The investigations follow a report by the Director of Public Affairs at the University, Major Kofi Baah Bentu, (Rtd) who stated that the alleged robbery on the university campus was false.

Speaking on Midday News, Central Region correspondent Richard Kojo Nyarko told JoyFM that the University in collaboration with security personnel are in search of the culprit(s) who fabricated and circulated videos of the alleged robbery on social media platforms.

“No student has come out to say that I was robbed at gunpoint,” he stated.

Investigations on the issue have intensified after Fidel Agyeman Osei, a blogger said that he was called by some students who claim to have been attacked at gunpoint by robbers wielding machetes.

He indicated that the University will pursue its investigations in search of the individuals who caused panic and fear by circulating the videos on social media.