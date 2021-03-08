Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was named the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) player of the tournament after his dazzling displays for the Black Satellites led to their victory in Mauritania.

Issahaku scored twice for the Ghanaians enroute to winning their fourth title, but it was his artistry of the ball and efficiency in Ghana’s attacking flow, coupled with his dead-ball mastery that caught the eye of the Technical Study Group (TSG) which crowned him best.

“I feel delighted and privileged to win this award, but more so happy that as a team we won the trophy for the Ghanaian people. This is a motivation for us to keep working and hopefully, we can take new and bigger steps in our careers,” Isahaku stated.

The left-footed forward also made it to the tournament’s best XI, starring in a three-man attack that has Ugandan Derrick Kakooza, who won the Golden Boot with five goals and Burkina Faso’s Joffrey Bazie.

Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who won the tournament’s Golden Glove also makes the tournament’s best XI. Another finalist who made the best team is Ugandan left-back Abdul Aziz Kayondo.

Meanwhile, Ugandan coach Morley Byekwaso was named the coach of the tournament after guiding Uganda to the final in their debut appearance while the Hippos won the Fair Play Award.

“It is an honour for me and my country to be named the best coach. I am proud of the achievements of my players and we go back home with our heads high, knowing that we made history for Uganda,” the tactician stated.

Here is your Total U20 AFCON team of the tournament:

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Danlad Ibrahim (Ghana);

DEF: Abdul Aziz Kayondo (Uganda), Jawara Lamin (Gambia), Blondon Meyapya (Cameroon), Flory Yangao (Central Africa Republic);

MF: Lamarana Jallow (Gambia), El Mehdi El Moubarik (Morocco), Chiheb Labidi (Tunisia);

FW: Joffrey Bazie (Burkina Faso), Derrick Kakooza (Uganda), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana).

Coach: Morley Byekwaso (Uganda).