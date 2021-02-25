The Black Satellites of Ghana have booked a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Caf U-20 Youth Champions after beating Cameroon 4-2 on penalties.

The Young Indomitable Lions started the game with more drive, creating some chances but Frank Assinki, Uzair Alhassan, Philemon Baffour and Samuel Abbey Quaye were solid in defence.

The first half failed to produce any clear cut chance and coach Karim Zito was forced to make an early substitution in the second half. Mathew Anim Cudjoe was replaced by Frank Boateng.

The two teams pushed forward for a lead but it was to no avail.

Ghana came close from a long-range freekick taken by Precious Boah which had the Cameroon goalkeeper making his first save of the game.

The Black Satellites stopped a Cameroon attack with a dangerous counterattack but Precious Boah was flagged offside.

Both sides became cautious as the clock ticks, forcing the game to go into extra time.

Cameroon spilled first blood in extra time after opening the scoring through son of legend Roger Miller, Kevin-Prince Milla.

But the lead lasted few minutes after second-half substitute Frank Boateng pulled parity for Ghana before extra time first half.

Ghana came close to snatching the winner after a cross from Uzair Alhassan missed Josepho Barnes by inches. The Schalke O4 man was close again with a cheeky header.

After 120 minutes of football, the two sides could not be separated with the game having to be decided from spot-kicks.

Frank Boateng, Frank Assinki, Precious Boah and Daniel Barnieh all scored from the spot with the Cameroonians missing two.

The Ghana U20 team won 4-2 on penalty shootouts.