Parts of Accra have been flooded following a heavy downpour, Thursday.

The over one hour downpour has displaced sellers, residents and commuters around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and adjoining communities.

Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds with commuters being stranded in traffic.

If your route to Accra from Kasoa is via the Toll Booth…just forget it na flood no Ate gya…smh — G_Junior (@JorgeKobby) February 25, 2021

Vehicular traffic has also been blocked along the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and other link roads.

Some of the areas affected included Kaneshie, North Industrial Area, First Light and Santa Maria among others.

Congratulations to our @ghanafaofficial U20 Team and all Ghanaians for the qualifications to the semi finals of the Total CAF U20 African Cup of Nations. https://t.co/812OiB4pxs — Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq (@PHAddo) February 25, 2021

At Achimota, many residents were left stranded, with rubble washed onto the street.

A lot of people dashed to seek refuge under the Achimota overpass.

Can’t wait for Accra Floods discussion on all radio stations tomorrow https://t.co/jhwjFLeqmo — Efo Dela (@Amegaxi) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, social media is inundated with the thoughts of users.

it is finally 🌧️ raining in Teshie

Accra floods, wait for tomorrow breaking news 📰🗞️ — 🎧Ganyobi 😷 Nii Odai™ 🛫🌍🇳🇬🌏🇬🇧 (@psalmdavids) February 25, 2021

Accra floods incoming? — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) February 25, 2021