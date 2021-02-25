File photo

Parts of Accra have been flooded following a heavy downpour, Thursday.

The over one hour downpour has displaced sellers, residents and commuters around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and adjoining communities.

Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds with commuters being stranded in traffic.

Vehicular traffic has also been blocked along the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and other link roads.

Some of the areas affected included Kaneshie, North Industrial Area, First Light and Santa Maria among others.

At Achimota, many residents were left stranded, with rubble washed onto the street.

A lot of people dashed to seek refuge under the Achimota overpass.

Meanwhile, social media is inundated with the thoughts of users.