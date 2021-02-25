A lady has reportedly been sacked on her first day at work after asking a manager if she ‘stands a chance with him and can sit on his face.’

Personal development coach and lecturer, Dr Dipo Awojide, who shared the story, revealed that the girl involved will be paid for one day after getting sacked.

He also disclosed that his firm will be advertising the girl’s job soon.

He tweeted:

If you get to a new job please behave yourself. Don’t go and be shooting unnecessary romantic shots that can get you sacked! — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 23, 2021

Dr Awojide urged prospective job seekers not to take their romantic feelings to the workplace.