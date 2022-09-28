The Ejisu Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two women who allegedly assaulted a teacher at the Besease M/A Junior High School.

The suspects, Alimatu Sadia, a hairdresser and Kate Serwaa, all aged 30 are alleged to have pulled the hair and dragged the teacher on the floor in the presence of her students.

The attack compelled the Ghana Education Service to withdraw teachers from the school, forcing a closure the facility.