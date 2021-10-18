The University of Ibadan, Nigeria has been thrown into mourning after losing two of its students within 24 hours.

The deceased students identified as Adegoke Adedayo, a final year student of the Department of History, Faculty of Arts, and Adeyemo Oluwaseun Ayomide, a level 200 student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, died over the weekend in separate tragic encounters.

Adedayo was allegedly shot by robbers around the Pre-Boye axis, Ibadan on Saturday, October 16 while Oluwaseun was reportedly hit by a car along Mobil Filling station, UI-Ojoo road.

According to the student’s union of the institution, Adedayo was said to have been shot and efforts to save his life proved abortive as he was unable to make it to the hospital.

However, the school is yet to release an official statement over the tragic incidents.

