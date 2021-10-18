Former President John Mahama has asked supporters and leaders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow members who want to contest in the party’s primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at his ‘Thank you tour’ in Cape Coast, the 2020 flagbearer said the NDC, as its name clearly states, is a democratic party; therefore, qualified people who want to show interest in the primaries must not be prevented.

His comment comes after media reports indicated that the former governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, might contest as flagbearer of the party in the upcoming primaries.

In view of this, Mr Mahama called for a united front, adding that it will be a major contributing factor to the 2024 general election.

“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there, we will do our flagbearership elections.

“The NDC is a democratic party, so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. However, we must all support whoever emerges in the 2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” he said on Thursday.