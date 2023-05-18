Two people have been apprehended for allegedly stealing an amount of GH¢21,000 from a fire scene.

Suspects Emmanuel Akolobila and Yazeed Abubakar allegedly stole the money from a house, which was on fire.

The incident happened at Daaban New Site, in Kumasi on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

According to a police report, the fire started from a wooden structure behind the main building around 11am.

The wooden structure, which served as a warehouse and contained assorted clothes, got burnt into ashes.

Reports indicated that the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

The two suspects, who also feigned to be helping to douse the fire, took advantage of the situation to steal an amount of GH¢ 21,000.

The victim of the theft, one Justice Amoako, personally reported the case to the police.

According to Mr Amoako, he was at church when he received a distressed call of fire burning his house around 11am.

The complainant said when he reached home he realised that the suspects had entered his living room to steal the cash.

A police statement, sighted by the paper, disclosed that both Akolobila and Yazeed Abubakar are in police custody.

“That the burnt structure served as a warehouse for the complainant,” part the police statement pointed out.

“It was disclosed that the complainant was called from church and informed that his warehouse was on fire.

“That when he reached home suspects Emmanuel Akolobila and Yazeed Abubakar had entered his living room and stole cash of GH¢21,000, which was in a bag and kept in his bed room.”

With the assistance of the patrol team, the report said, the suspects were arrested and detained for investigations, adding, “Emmanuel Akolobila and Yazeed Abubakar are in custody.”