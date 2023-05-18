The Jospong Group of companies has held a health screening for its staff.

The health screening, which was under the theme ‘Our staff our heroes’, was held at its headquarters in Accra for staff of its subsidiaries.

The initiative, which forms part of activities to mark the Jospong Groups Employees Month slated for May every year, is to keep the staff in good health.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Mr. Edwin Amoako, explained that due to complex work schedules and commitment of staff to meet their needs of the market, they tend to deprioritize medical check-ups, therefore, the Jospong Group initiated the health screening to enable the staff to take some time off to check their health status.

“Staff are dedicated to going the extra mile to meet the changing needs of clients and customers and therefore hardly get the chance to go for routine check-ups, so as part of our employee’s month we instituted a health screening initiative to enable them do some needed health checks,” Mr Amoako explained.

He added that apart from the health screening, the staff were also advised on how to keep their bodies in shape through exercising and good dietary habits.

The Human Capital Manager of Zoomlion, Eric Osei Annor, noted that it is the responsibility of the employer to ensure that its staff are in good health if it wants to maximize their human capital.

Therefore, we put this together because “We want to ensure that staff are healthy and safe”

“Through this exercise I got to know that my blood level is low,” narrated a staff

“The screening has been helpful; I was advised to check my health status regularly and not wait till I fall sick” another employee noted.

The Jospong Group of Companies, which has over 60 subsidiaries, instituted the Jospong Group Employees Month was initiated to recognize and celebrate staff of the group.

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries and Asia.

The company has business interest in about 14 sectors of the economy with its biggest operations in Waste management, ICT and Banking as well as Automobile and Equipment.

Jospong Group’s core business is to identify gaps, churn out innovative businesses and build capacities to provide value, and nurture them to become market leaders; fit to play on both the local and international markets.