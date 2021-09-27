Police on Saturday, September 25, 2021, shot two robbers who later died on admission at the hospital.

The robbers, identified as Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakr aka Sule, according to police reports, were shot in an attempt to rob motorists on the Kuleudor-Sege road.

A 65-year-old arms supplier, Bukari Salifu, has also been arrested with two weapons retrieved at Zenu near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The sexagenarian was arrested after the deceased robbers mentioned him as the provider of weapons for their robbery expeditions.

ALSO READ:

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted a Blow F9-22 pistol, a locally manufactured gun, and two motorbikes were retrieved.

The statement noted the police are pursuing other accomplices who are on the run.

Read the full statement below: