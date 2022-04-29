Two armed robbers, Atitso Korshie, age 23 and Wisdom Dzeke, age 25 have been sentenced to 20years imprisonment for robbing some merchants at Kpogedi Zongo near Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

After trial, the Aflao Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Joseph Ofosu Behome found them guilty of robbery, causing harm and possessing firearms without authority; contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The two, sentenced on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, will serve their term in hard labour.

Narrating the facts of the case, Prosecuting, Chief Inspector, Bob Wuda said on September 24, 2020 at about 2.00am, the convicts and two others (now at large) armed themselves with a machete and 5-rounds Taurus Ultra Lite 38 special revolver pistol and attacked a house at Kpogedi Zongo, a suburb of Aflao.

The robbers had targeted the house to rob it of three brand new motorbikes. The house is occupied by Nigerian merchants.

In the course of the robbery, the robbers took four of the occupants hostage amidst firing of the pistol at the roofing. They robbed the victims of their phones and cash of Ghc250. The gunshots and the screaming of the victims attracted neighbours who rushed into the walled house to rescue the victims.

On seeing the crowd, the convict Wisdom Dzeke and two others believed to be Togolese fled, leaving behind Atitso Korshie who was trapped in the house with the pistol. In the course of arresting Atitso, he aimed and shot at one Ahmed Zibo, age 23.

Zibo sustained a fracture on his left thigh. Others pounced on Atitso and retrieved the pistol together with 9 live ammunition and called the Police to the scene.

Zibo was later rushed to the St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze where he spent months on admission. Convict Atitso Korshie mentioned Wisdom Dzeke and the other two as his accomplices.

The three robbers went into hiding, however, luck eluded Wisdom Dzeke when he was later arrested at Aflao on June 17, 2021, upon a tip-off. The two convicts went through trial and were found guilty of the offences leveled against them; leading to the sentence.

Meanwhile, the Denu Police Commander, ASP Joseph Nakoja has appealed to the public to support the Police, especially with prompt and credible information.

He also commended the courage of the residents of Kpogedi whose effort led to the arrest of Atitso Korshie and later Wisdom Dzeke.

He also advised parents to keep an eye on their children, especially the youth considering that one of the convicts, Atitso Korshie is a committed instrumentalist and a member of one of the biggest churches in Aflao.

It is strange how on that fateful day of the robbery, September 24, 2020, he was returning home from church when he was convinced by Wisdom Dzeke and the other accomplices to go and engage in such an act.