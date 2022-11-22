Two female police officers with the Borno state police command, Nigeria have been reported dead in a fatal accident on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Police Constable Godiya and Police Constable Kubra.

The two, according to the Police Command, were travelling to Akwa Ibom state for a sporting event when the incident happened.

In a post on Twitter, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer at Gombe State Command, disclosed that 15 others also sustained various degrees of injuries in the ghastly accident.

