A gory accident on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi Highway has claimed the lives of two persons who are yet to be identified.

Reports indicate the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 30, 2021, following a head-on collision.

The accident involved a KIA Rhino hardbody and a Land Rover.

The deceased are believed to be aged between 15-20, who are tilers and were travelling from Goaso in the Ashanti Region to Accra.

Upon reaching a section of the road, the deceased, who were said to be travelling in the Land Rover, made a wrong overtaken, leading to a collision which forced their vehicle under the Kia which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The duo died on the spot while occupants of the KIA Rhino escaped unhurt.

The police in the area visited the scene with the body deposited at the mortuary, pending identification.

