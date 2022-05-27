An Asamankese Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to 40 years of imprisonment for robbery.

20-year-old, Desmond Okyere and Dela Adu Frank, a 26-year-old driver, conspired to assault and rob a taxi driver of his cab.

They attacked their victim with an object, leaving wounds on two of his right fingers.

The Court, presided over by Abass Abubakari Adams said the convicts will serve their jail term in hard labour.

Desmond and Dela were first convicted to 15 years imprisonment each on charges of conspiracy to commit crime contrary to Sections 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (29).

ALSO READ:

The Court also found them guilty of robbery and sentenced each of them to 20 years imprisonment.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to the Prosecution Officer, Inspector Samuel Owusu, both convicts together with the complainants were residents of Asamankese, a community in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He said on Friday, April 1, the two hired a taxi with registration number GR 6261-21 to one of the villages in the area at about 7:30 pm.

Inspector Owusu added that the convicts who were in possession of a black schoolbag and a polythene boarded the vehicle at Asamankese Bungalow Junction.

They subsequently unleashed severe harm on the driver, who after sensing danger of robbery, screamed for help but the convicts managed to drive away.

A Police patrol team chased the criminals and got them arrested after the complainant lodged a case at the Police station.