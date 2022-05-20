Two persons have met their untimely death in a fatal accident at Omenako, a community near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The accident which occurred on Tuesday morning left 12 others injured.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle had one of its back tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel, crashing into a ditch.

The damaged vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GR 5613-21 was travelling from Accra to Kumasi when it was involved in the accident.

The bodies of the two people who died on the spot have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital for preservation.