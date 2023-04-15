Traders at the Akwatialine in the Ashanti region are up in arms against the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly over attempts to pull down their shops for the construction of a new market.

After failed attempts in the past seven months for the traders to voluntarily move, the Assembly moved to site on Friday to relocate the traders.

But the exercise was resisted as the traders engaged the police in a confrontation which left two injured.

The traders have described the move by authorities as unfair especially when they have not been assigned a new place.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam who has described the incident as unfortunate noted he is not aware of any assault.

He has, however, allayed the fears of the traders, insisting that the people are not being necessarily evicted from the area.

Mr. Kankam explained that, the redevelopment is in phases and traders would still be allowed to operate within the area while construction works continue.