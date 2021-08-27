Two persons have been reported dead in the North East Region on Thursday.

Badisoma Damyee, 50, and her seven-year-old grandchild, Priscilla Badisoma, are said to have met their untimely death while attempting to cross a river at Najong 1 in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri District.

According to reports reaching JoyNews, the two were returning from the farm following a downpour in the evening when the incident occurred.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the region confirmed the incident to JoyNews’ Eliasu Tanko.

A rescue team dispatched was able to retrieve the remains of Badisoma Damyee, however, Priscilla Badisoma is yet to be found.

The incident comes at a time when residents across the region are preparing to head to safer locations ahead of the opening of the Bagre dam slated for Friday.

Famers along the White Volta in the Kumbugu District of the Northern Region fear they might lose their rice farms following announcements of the spillage of the dam.

Assemblyman for Singha Electoral Area, Abubakari Sualihu, said last year, these farmers lost several acres of their farms forcing many to farm this year on credit.

Again, two persons were reported dead due to heavy rainfall resulting in flooding prior to the spillage of the Bagre dam by the Burkinabe authorities.

Meanwhile, NADMO has also confirmed the death of three persons to a lightning strike at Tamboku in the East Mamprusi municipality.

Regional Director of the Organisation, John Kweku Alhassan, said the three were travelling on a motorbike when the incident occurred, killing two instantly while the other died later.