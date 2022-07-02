Two young men, Larbi Grant and Bless Damptey, have drowned at the tributary of the Nsuapemso River in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.



The two, aged between 21 and 23, drowned at the portion that joins the Birim River at Nsuapemso.



They are alleged to have gone to the Nsuapemso River to check on their fishing nets when the incident occurred.



The victims always visited the River each morning to check on their nets.



However, the delay in returning home that morning prompted their father to go to the river to check up on them.



Their father found the shirts and slippers of the young men at the bank of the river and quickly went back to the community to call for assistance.



A search was mounted for the two who were found dead.



Assemblyman for the Nsutem Electoral Area, Alexander Boakye, noted that the river may have increased in volumes following a downpour the previous day, causing the boys to drown.



Their bodies have since been deposited at the Kyebi Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

