Two persons met their untimely death in a fatal accident on Friday evening in Takoradi.

The two, who have been identified as Eric Pamford Peters aged 30 and Ama Amponsah aged 27 now deceased, were in a Daewoo Matrix private car with registration number WR 1049 – 19 driving from Paa Grant Roundabout towards the Kwame Nkrumah Roundbout.

On reaching the Vodafone intersection, a Daf Articulator with registration number GT 5953 – 20 also from opposite direction with a 40-footer container loaded with Cocoa veered of his lane and climbed the median to the lane of the Matrix.

Accident scene

The container detached from the truck and fell on the matrix crushing it.

The deceased were trapped in the car but with the help of Fire Service and Road safety recovery truck they were removed and their bodies deposited at Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The accident vehicles have been towed pending testing while the suspect driver, Emmanuel Kwaku, has been arrested .