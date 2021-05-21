Police in Savelugu have arrested two Burkinabes for suspected armed robbery at Pigu, a community in the Municipality of the Northern Region, following a tip off .

According to police, the chief and people of Pigu community earlier apprehended the suspects and detained them at the chief’s palace for settlement without informing the police.

The police commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, told Adom News they were informed of the development and had access to the suspected armed robbers after threatening to call reinforcement after the chief’s failed to release the culprits.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Issaka Dawuda and Belco Bukari, 26, both foreigners.

DSP Twumasi said the police followed the suspect, Belco Bukari to Adayili-Sugtampia community near Diare as part of investigations.

DSP Twumasi told Adom News that the police retrieved weapons including one locally manufactured pistol, one live ‘BB’ cartridge, six machetes, five assorted mobile phones, three ‘rice cutting knives’, one torchlight, one kitchen knife and many other offensive weapons from the suspect’s room.

One haojue motorbike and documents were retrieved according to police.

He added that, the suspects confirmed to the police that, they are robbers. They will appear before court in Tamale.