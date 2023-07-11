Two brothers have drowned in an abandoned quarry site at Anoff, a community in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality in the Eastern region.

The victims have been identified as Kwame Okyere, 27, and Kwarfo, 24 years.

The victims reportedly went to the abandoned quarry site of Mendor Quarry Company to swim in the stagnant water while returning from hunting but drowned.

Their younger brother who was standing outside rushed to the house to raise the alarm.

A rescue team made up of personnel from the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) and some residents went to the scene but retrieved them dead.

The bodies have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital morgue.

Operations Director for the NADMO in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality, Peter Kojo Appiah, in an interview narrated that “yhey have been in operation for a while, and they have stopped so where they blast there has been a very big hole there very big.

“It has been abandoned they are no more working but they want to revive it. When it rains water is collected so these guys they went to hunt so on their way back home they decided to wash down.

“They are three brothers so the two of them started bathing in the water and started drowning so the third brother who is the younger one rushed home to inform the family that the two brothers have drowned. So we went there to retrieve the bodies. The bodies have been deposited at the morgue.”

He said the owner of the quarry site has been summoned by the organisation to safeguard the site which has become a swimming pool for the youth in the Anoff community.

