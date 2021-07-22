Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Aboabo No. 2 in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This was at an Eid-ul-Adha celebration on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during which a 16-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.

The duo is said to include an owner of a boutique located close to the area of the incident and one person who sustained injuries amidst the shots.

The deceased, Gafaru Kassim and the injured were reportedly shot by a yet-to-be-identified person when a group of young men brandished guns as part of the Eid celebrations.

Issah Abdul Wasid, a brother of the deceased said the family is yet to come to terms with the incident.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said the family is disturbed about the development because his brother was not even close to those who were in a jubilant mood.

According to him, the deceased is the third born of a four-member family.

He said the boy has been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

