The Asokwa Divisional Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the death of a 26-year-old Holland returnee, Bernard Boateng, at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Kwaku Frimpong and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Mabel Ofori.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed this at a media briefing, saying the suspects are in custody and assisting with investigations.

Detailing circumstances that led to the death of the deceased, he said preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects raised an alarm on Monday, January 10, 2022, that the deceased had entered their house unlawfully and they mistook him for a thief.

This attracted scores of neighbours who attacked and lynched Mr Boateng, adding that efforts are underway to arrest other perpetrators.

The victim was found dead under a plantain tree after he reportedly went missing on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope with cuts on the forehead and an ear.

